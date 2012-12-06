I Saw Wildebeests Escape A Lion, But The Zebra Wasn't So Lucky

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

At 21,000 square miles, the Selous Game Reserve in southern Tanzania is the second largest game reserve in Africa and nearly twice the size of Denmark.But unlike Tanzanian tourist hotspots like Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro Crater, it’s relatively unknown to American travellers and largely unexplored. Tourist safaris are confined to just 20 per cent of the park.



I had the chance to visit the Selous on a recent press trip to Tanzania, where I stayed at a charming British inn called Beho Beho.

One morning we awoke at 6 a.m. for an early morning game drive to nearby Lake Manze to see the local game fill up on water.

Disclosure: Our trip to Tanzania, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Tanzania Tourist Board, Africa Adventure Company, Singita Grumeti Group, Coastal Aviation, Qatar Airways, Tanzania National Parks, Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority and Wildlife Division.

