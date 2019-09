A new Reuters poll of 49 major investment firms around the world found that they were cutting back stock market exposure in November. Globally, major institutional portfolios now appear to have the same percentage of equity exposure as they had way back in May.



Furthermore, funds around the world piled into cash positions since October.

