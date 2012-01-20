YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Award-Winning $29 Million Expedition Yacht Will Get You To The North Pole And Back

Photo: via Superyachts

The 147 foot explorer yacht Big Fish is now on the market for $29 million (via Superyachts).But the length and price are not the big stories with this unique vessel.



Currently, Big Fish is undertaking an amazing journey in the northernmost reaches of the world. Once complete, she will be the only yacht to ever complete a full polar circumnavigation.

But Big Fish is not only equipped to take on the northernmost reaches of the world. Spacious decks and a hot tub ensure that warm weather seekers will not be left out in the cold.

With room for 10 guests in five staterooms, an on-board gym, relaxing living area, and on board wi-fi internet, there are almost no reasons to ever go ashore.

