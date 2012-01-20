YACHT OF THE WEEK: This Award-Winning $29 Million Expedition Yacht Will Get You To The North Pole And Back

Photo: via Superyachts
The 147 foot explorer yacht Big Fish is now on the market for $29 million (via Superyachts).But the length and price are not the big stories with this unique vessel.
Currently, Big Fish is undertaking an amazing journey in the northernmost reaches of the world. Once complete, she will be the only yacht to ever complete a full polar circumnavigation.
But Big Fish is not only equipped to take on the northernmost reaches of the world. Spacious decks and a hot tub ensure that warm weather seekers will not be left out in the cold.
With room for 10 guests in five staterooms, an on-board gym, relaxing living area, and on board wi-fi internet, there are almost no reasons to ever go ashore.
While the ice looks thrilling, here's a scene where the yacht just feels more at home. Cool breezes and sunshine are a great combination.
Big Fish is also at home bringing the party to the marina at night. It is an incredibly versatile ship.
The living room does not shout about the exploring nature of this ship. Instead, it features neutral colours for a relaxing atmosphere. There are also screens full of fish on the back wall.
This stateroom may not have the same magnificent views, but the open feeling and cool colours are very welcoming.
Yacht bathrooms continue to amaze us. They are all more unique than anything we regularly see on land.
