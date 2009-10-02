Big Firm Recruitment Down 20% At Harvard

We know big firm jobs are not guaranteed for law students from top schools anymore, but many assumed one thing would always remain sacred: go to Harvard Law School, proceed (should you so desire) straight to the firm of your choice.



But apparently times really are THAT tough. Big firm recruitment is down 20 per cent this year at HLS, the Harvard Crimson reports (via Law.com).

Crimson: Administrators and experts at the Law School have hinted at the possibility of pushing back the start date of the fall recruiting season. But starting this spring, the Law School will host a second recruitment period for “firms whose hiring outlooks have changed,” in anticipation of an economic recovery.

While this is of course scary news, it’s good that HLS is being proactive with hosting a spring recruiting period – DealBreaker noted that mergers seem to be picking up, meaning a possible return to glory days for corporate groups, and, hey, the recession is over!

These recruitment issues are not new – at least one student (we’re guessing a 1L) was unsuccessful during last spring’s recruiting season. “As a Harvard student, you feel entitled to get a job, and you ignore these dire reports on CNN,” a student told the school paper in February. “You think that things will work out like every other year.”

Maybe HLS students will be comforted about their potential lack of a summer associate position by the fact that, post-graduation, they could work in the New York court system for free.

