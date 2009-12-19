Law Firm Associate Moonlights As Sex-Club Entrepreneur

Some lawyers are way less risk averse than others.



Here is a basic outline of what “Sex Kitten” (her choice of pseudonym), an associate at a Vault 100 law firm, told Above The Law.

She is the founder of the School of Sex, which offers sex lessons and “erotic events,” i.e. parties for swingers

She became interested in swinging after visiting a club in Montreal and decided to host her own parties after the swinger clubs she visited here well full of people “twice her age”

The first hour of all her parties includes her seminar titled “Swing School”

All of her parties are legal — she operates “totally by the book” and in line with the New York Sanitary Code, which she says does not allow for clubs to offer facilities for the purpose of certain sexual activities, but doesnot prohibit oral sex

Lawyers are big attendees of her parties, comprising up to 1/3 of her total guests.

Nearly unbelievably, some of these attorneys use their work email to sign up. Like any decent attorney, or thinking adult, Sex Kitten advises against this.

ATL’s full interview with Sex Kitten is here.

It sounds like Sex Kitten is running a totally legitimate and lucrative business and, you know, to each his/her own.

But we are shocked that she has managed to keep this under wraps from her firm, and feel like they would find a way to show her the door if they did.

As for the lawyers who are using their work email address to sign up for the School of Sex swinger parties? That is just dumb. Dumb, dumb, dumb. You know you have a Gmail account – use it.

