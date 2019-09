At 12:30 PM today, the Fed makes its next monetary policy announcement. Thanks to the slowing economy and the crisis in Europe, there are many who believe more quantitative easing is coming today.



In this short video, we explain what it all means.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

