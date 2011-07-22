TERRORIST ATTACK STRIKES GOVERNMENT centre IN OSLO -- MANY INJURIES

UPDATE: For live updates of the situation in Norway, where there has been a huge bomb explosion and a shooting at a youth camp, GO HERE >



A bomb has ripped through a government block in downtown Oslo, blasting out the windows of buildings, including the one that housed the Prime Minister’s offices. The Prime Minister is safe, and is conducting media interviews from an undisclosed location for security reasons.

There are reports that two have died and 15 have been injured as a result of the bomb explosion in downtown Oslo. Law enforcement expects the casualty numbers to rise. Central Oslo has been evacuated.

Initial reports suggested that the explosion may have been caused by a car bomb, however suggestions have also been made that the explosion could have been caused by one or two bombs.

Additionally, there has been a shooting a youth camp at an island off Norway, where the Prime Minister was scheduled to appear tomorrow. Several people have been killed there.

A man dressed as a policeman reportedly arrived at the island where the rally was being held, under the guise of a routine check in the wake of the bombing in Oslo. He then reportedly began shooting wildly, and several people were hit. The island has now been secured by law enforcement, and there is no confirmation yet that the two incidents are related.

Last summer., members of Al-Qaeda were arrested in Oslo for plotting an attack. Just this month a radical cleric in Norway was charged with making death threats.

A Google Translated version of the report in a Norwegian news source can be seen here.

Twitter user @chaglen reports that an entire block has exploded, and he tweeted the stunning picture below the video.

Here’s a video of the chaotic scene:

Market reaction in the US minimal so far. US stocks are moderately lower, with the dollar up. FITCH came out re-affirming Norway’s AAA rating.

Photo: @chaglen

