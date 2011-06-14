Big Executive Shakeup At HP

Photo: HP

Hewlett-Packard boss Leo Apotheker warned last month in an internal memo that the company was facing a tough third quarter. Now, he’s shaking up the executive staff to deal with the problems.Here’s who’s out:



Ann Livermore, who led HP’s enterprise business, is quitting day-to-day duties but gets a spot on HP’s board. Her job is being split into hardware (filled by Dave Donatelli) and services (not yet filled).

Pete Bocian, the chief administration officer, who oversaw operational nuts and bolts like real estate and workplace services, is leaving “immediately” and won’t be replaced.

Randy Mott, CIO, is also out. HP is looking for a replacement.

And here’s who gets promoted to report directly to Apotheker:

Dave Donatelli, who leads enterprise hardware (server, storage, networking) and technology.

Bill Veghte, who joined the company in May 2010 after more than 20 years at Microsoft leading Windows marketing and other businesses. He heads HP’s software business.

Jan Sandak, the head of global sales

Todd Bradley (who leads the PC or “personal systems” business) and Vyomesh Joshi (in charge of printing) will also get extra sales duties overseeing sales to China and India respectively.

The full press release about the changes is below:

HP today announced organizational changes that will more closely align its corporate structure with the strategy it announced in March.

The organizational changes will increase transparency for these business functions relative to the company’s strategic roadmap, sharpening the executive team’s focus on customer-facing businesses, further enabling opportunities for synergies across business units, and positioning HP for the opportunities it sees in the market. The company also announced that one of its most successful executives is joining the HP board of directors, and it has appointed executive sponsors for two of its most important growth markets.

Ann Livermore has been elected to the HP board. Her election reflects the success of her career as one of the IT industry’s most talented and respected executives. During her 29-year career with HP, Livermore has been instrumental in helping countless HP customers grow and transform their businesses. While she will step down from her day-to-day management of the HP Enterprise Business, Livermore will contribute valuable guidance to the organisation as a member of the board. To effect a smooth transition, Livermore will continue to serve as interim lead for HP Enterprise Services and sponsor certain key accounts until a new services leader is named.

“Ann’s distinguished role as a leader of our largest business, deep relationships with our most important customers, institutional knowledge of the company and its employees, and insights on the technology industry will be tremendous assets to our board of directors,” said Ray Lane, non-executive chairman, HP board of directors. “On behalf of HP’s 320,000-plus employees, I would like to congratulate Ann on her election and offer our heart-felt gratitude for her long service and dedication to this company.”

Customer-facing business units to report to CEO

Elevating businesses most critical to customers and which play a key role in delivering on the opportunities the company sees as the IT industry evolves, Dave Donatelli, executive vice president, Enterprise Servers, Storage, Networking and Technology Services, and Bill Veghte, executive vice president, Software, will now report directly to Léo Apotheker, HP chief executive officer and president, giving their respective units greater visibility and support throughout the entire HP organisation. Similarly, Jan Zadak, executive vice president, Global Sales, also will report to Apotheker, facilitating efforts to better leverage the full HP portfolio to deliver integrated solutions for customers and partners.

“These businesses play a vital role in our continued growth and success, and as such, Dave, Bill and Jan will report directly to me and help drive the overall direction for HP,” said Apotheker. “In our ongoing effort to accelerate our progress in executing our strategy, we will continue to make the necessary changes that streamline our operations, drive focus and agility, and position us for success.”

As part of the realignment to improve the company’s focus on customer-facing businesses, HP will streamline its administrative operations. HP will eliminate the chief administration officer role and broaden the role of its chief information officer. As a result, Pete Bocian, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, is leaving HP, effective immediately. The functions that make up that organisation will be subsumed within other parts of HP. In addition, Randy Mott, executive vice president and chief information officer, is leaving HP effective immediately. The company will conduct a search for a successor. The company thanks Pete and Randy for their efforts and wishes them the best in their next endeavours.

Executives to sponsor key markets – China and India

As communicated in March, one of HP’s key priorities will be to deliver unique and innovative market-specific solutions to customers. Both China and India are critical markets to HP, and the company will increase its dedication to supporting these markets. To achieve this, in addition to their existing global business leadership roles, Todd Bradley, executive vice president, Personal Systems Group, will lead cross-business initiatives focused on expanding HP’s market share in China, and Vyomesh Joshi, executive vice president, Imaging and Printing Group, will lead similar efforts in India.

