Yelp Reviewers Had The Perfect Response After A Restaurant Kicked Two Men Out For Being Gay

Yelp users lit their torches and burned the review page of a Texas restaurant when a waitress told two gay men they weren’t welcome to dine at the establishment after she saw them “rubbing legs.”

Last week, Collin Dewberry and his partner Kelly Williams went for breakfast at Big Earl’s Bait and Tackle. As they were leaving, the owner’s daughter (and a waitress) “allegedly told the men they would not be allowed back in the restaurant,” because they “don’t serve fags.”

That was enough for Yelp users, who pummelled the restaurant’s page with negative reviews when they heard about the story.

They even made a Facebook page for “Big Gay Earl’s” and made some, uh, changes to the restaurant’s sign:

According to Eater,

The restaurant only had two real Yelp reviews before the news broke of their ban on the gay couple. Many Yelpers have been exacting their revenge by posting one-star reviews that straight up criticise Big Earl’s for its actions while some are scathingly sarcastic.

The reviews (there are currently over 130)

Lots of sarcasm:

Scolding:

More scolding:

And more sarcasm:

Beware, if you visit the Yelp page to read the reviews for yourself there’s quite a bit of NSFW content and language. And while, of course, you can’t beat hate with more hate, you have to give these Yelp users some credit for taking action in their own trollish way.

