Big Campaign Donors Got The Invites To Obama's Swanky State Dinner Last Night

Want to get invited to the White House for a State Dinner? You’ll have to donate thousands of dollars first. And then convince your friends to do the same.



The White House hosted a state dinner last night in honour of British Prime Minister David Cameron and over three dozen of President Barack Obama’s top re-election donors were present, ABC News reports.

The exclusive list included Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Pfizer executive Sally Susman, and Microsoft executives Suzi Levine and John Frank.

Of the 364 expected guests, 41, or 11 per cent, are Obama campaign bundelers — people who have already donated the maximum amount allowed and have also gathered the checks of friends who have done the same.

ABC News reports that all told the attendees have donated about $10.7 million for the current election cycle.

Click here to view the complete list of donors who attended the dinner.

