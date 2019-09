Last year, Amazon invested $175M into Living Social, one of our portfolio companies. Today we’re seeing the first step of operational integration from that investment. Living Social is running a nationwide deal – $10 for a $20 Amazon gift certificate.



It’s blowing up on Twitter, and it’s going to be a big day for Living Social!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.