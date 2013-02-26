Photo: Niccolo Caranti



Rome, Italy — However things turn out in this crucial Italian election, this has been a HUGE day for Beppe Grillo, the populist comedian who built an anti-bank, anti-elite political movement basically via his blog.



He represents a protest movement that’s furious with the bad economy, and the elites from Brussels imposing austerity, while unemployment surges.

All around the country, his merry band of troublemakers — known as the 5 Star Movement — is having a major impact, garnering between 15 and 30% of the vote in key regions.

Check out the results in Sicily, where he’s running ahead of the main leftist candidate, Bersani.

Via @Fgoria:

Photo: Fabrizio Goria

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.