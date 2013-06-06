How Big Data Will Transform The Mobile Ecosystem

The world is awash in data.



CIBC, a Canadian bank, predicts that information-generation growth will increase 50 times over the next decade. IDC, a market research firm, similarly forecasts a 44-fold increase in data volumes between 2009 and 2020. Mobile is playing a large part in driving this explosion in data.

Apple upended the electronics business six years ago with the release of the iPhone. The iPhone ushered in an era when design, both of software and hardware, became the paramount concept in the tech world.

Could data be the paradigm that anchors the next revolution? Many think so.

Here’s an overview of the relationship between big data and mobile:

First, big data needs to be defined: Big data is most commonly defined as data sets that meet three attributes, known as the three “Vs”: volume, variety, and velocity. But there is something more to it. “I like to say there’s a fourth V: value,” says Kipp Jones, vice president of product at Skyhook. In order for data to be meaningful at all, it needs to be captured and stored efficiently. Then someone has to manage the data, analyse it, and extract value from it. Data, big or not, doesn’t add up to anything worthwhile if it doesn’t have value to someone.

Big data and mobile: While big data spans industries, mobile is particularly well-suited to a big data lens. Mobile big data isn’t only a function of smartphone penetration and consumer usage patterns. The data is also created by apps or other services working in the background. Technically speaking, its not that different from data created using the traditional Web.The difference is that consumers are just producing more of it as we shift our behaviour to digital channels, leaving a trail of data documenting our movements and actions. Even when we are ostensibly not using our phones, we are still creating reams of data.

Tons of data is being created: IDC estimates that data volume will grow from 2.7 zettabytes (that would be trillions of gigabytes) in 2012 to 7.9 zettabytes in 2015 to 35 zettabytes in 2020. Internet-connected mobile devices play a huge role. Not only from the enormous growth in gadget shipments and device penetration, but greater use among current owners, which is driven by stronger processors, more storage, faster networks, and the general growth of the app ecosystem.

And this data can and will be used in lots of ways: As much of our personal and business lives migrate into digital and mobile, there’s virtually no end to big data applications. mobile big data can be used for a dizzying variety of purposes, but it is often used for the optimization and personalisation of mobile services. Another application with huge promise is mobile advertising.

