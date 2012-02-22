Big Data Is The Hottest Thing To Hit The Web In Years: Here's Why

Photo: Flickr/Laughing Squid

Big data is literally changing what computers can do.You are already benefiting because big data brought you Google.



And we’ve only just begun. Big data is changing things for three reasons:

It can handle massive amounts of information in all sorts of formats — tweets, posts, e-mails, documents, audio, video, whatever.

It works fast — practically instantly.

It is affordable because it uses ordinary, low-cost hardware.

Big data solves problems for companies like eBay, Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, Twitter and Zynga. But it is also allowing completely new types of companies to be built.

Big data is not really a new technology, but a term used for a handful of technologies. While some of these technologies have been around for a decade or more, a lot of pieces are coming together to make big data the hot thing for 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.