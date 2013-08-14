How Mobile Marketing Is Being Shaped By The Explosive Growth In Big Data

The world is awash in data, much of it created by mobile devices, and it can be used to help create more valuable services and advertisements for the mobile consumer.

CIBC, a Canadian bank, predicts that information-generation growth will increase 50 times over the next decade. IDC, a market research firm, similarly forecasts a 44-fold increase in data volumes between 2009 and 2020. Mobile is playing a large part in driving this explosion in data.

What’s the use for all that data? Is it just noise?

Many mobile executives are starting to get their arms around mobile-generated data and applying it to shape customer retention and marketing decisions. In an an environment like mobile, personal and intimate, personalised campaigns and hyper-targeted messages are key. And those can only be created with the help of big data.

Could data be the paradigm that anchors the next mobile marketing revolution? Many think so.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence on Big Data and Mobile, we define big data, examine mobile’s connection to it, analyse its potential, its practical applications and pitfalls, look at how it’s collected, and answer some of the most frequently asked questions about big data and mobile.

Here’s an overview of the relationship between big data and mobile:

As our personal and business lives migrate into mobile, there’s virtually no end to big data applications.

In full, the report:

