Big Data Has The Power To Transform How Businesses Operate, Assuming They Can Harness It

The world is awash in data, with mobile driving the latest surge in data volume.

This is being touted as great news for every aspect of business. Big data is seen as a way to improve productivity at every level of a company, give brands exact ad targeting capability, and help make healthcare and government more efficient.

But there’s a big catch.

That data is only useful if it can be harnessed effectively. Data is important, undeniably, but picking the right data is even more important. This typically means defining a target or goal and subsequently establishing disciplined parameters for the data you want to collect or process.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we take stock of how big Big Data might become, where the opportunities are for Big Data to have a strong impact on a given field, and talk about how businesses might choose the most effective data sets to meet their goals.

Here are some of the defining features of the intersection of big data and mobile:

In full, the report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full reports on Big Data And Mobile, sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.