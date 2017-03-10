Big data firm Cloudera is reportedly working with J.P. Morgan and Bank of America on an IPO

Big data company Cloudera is working with J.P Morgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Bank of America on an upcoming stock market listing, Bloomberg reports.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg writes that the Palo Alto company has secretly filed paperwork for an IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company is reportedly planning to go public later this year and it will seek a valuation of roughly $US4.1 billion (£3.4 billion), according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Cloudera reportedly declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

