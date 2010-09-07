Here's How Much Big Companies Spend Advertising On Google Search

The amount of money big companies spend on Google’s keyword search ads has been a relatively closely guarded secret.



But now thanks to Michael Learmonth at Ad Age, who obtained copies of internal Google documents, we know how much various companies spend.

Here’s the breakdown of the spending by brands for June, and other key stats from the story. Keep in mind, advertisers only pay Google if someone clicks on the ad:

AT&T wireless spent $8.08 million, as it was launching iPhone 4 at the time.

Apollo Group, which is behind University of Phoenix, spent $6.67 million.

Expedia spent $5.95 million.

Amazon spent $5.85 million.

ebay spent $4.25 million.

BP spent $3.59 million as it bought keywords around “oil spill.” Two months earlier it only spent $57,000.

Hotels.com spent $3.3 million.

JC Penny spent $2.46 million.

Living Social, which depends on Google for traffic, spent $2.29 million.

ADT Security spent $2.19 million.

Exxon Mobile only spent $43,000, which puts BP’s spend in context.

Apple spent less than $1 million.

GM, Disney, Kodak, BMW all spent less than $500,000.

The 10 biggest advertisers account for less than 5% of Google’s June ad dollars.

