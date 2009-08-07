Big Coal's History Of Astroturfing

On Tuesday, we wrote about how the American Coalition for Clean

Coal Electricity — the major industry advocacy group including Duke Energy, AEP and others — had been linked to fake letters sent to members of Congress to make sure its interests were included in climate change legislation.



ACCCE said it was “outraged” by the letters and called them an isolated incident caused by a bad employee at a contractor of a contractor.

Well, Talking Points Memo keeps digging, and it turns out it’s not the first time ACCCE has used the bad apple excuse:

“The group fought an earlier effort on climate change by making deceptive phone calls to voters, in which at least one caller falsely denied, when asked, that utilities interests were behind the calls. And when it got caught, ACCCE blamed the incident on an individual staffer.”

Let’s see what ACCCE’s response is this time. They’re already answering to a Congressional investigation…

