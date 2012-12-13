10 Reasons Millennials Might Abandon Big Cities

The challenges are huge but as urban residents transition from singles playgrounds to tot lots, the momentum is building.

Poor or unsafe schools can make it or break it for the most ardent urbanites. The swelling number of city dwellers on the verge of deciding whether they'll stay or go has become a vocal lobby for change.

New York's Battery Park City in Lower Manhattan was one of the first neighborhoods to go through this demographic transformation, Lang says. 'Within 10 years, people made requests for grammar schools,' he says. 'Cities are recognising that. They want to hold on to and stabilise the tax base.'

What Justin Fishman and his wife, Rachel, liked about their Philadelphia neighbourhood (he walks 20 minutes to his banking job) when they were younger and childless are the same things Justin and Rachel, now parents of 11-month-old twins, still cherish.

'A car isn't really part of our day-to-day routine,' says Fishman, who was born in Philadelphia, grew up in the suburbs but lived in big cities (Washington, New York) since college. They've seen the population of people their age double in their neighborhoods. Now, they dodge baby strollers as they navigate their own. 'But you don't see a ton of 5-year-olds,' he says.

To leave or not to leave dominates the chatter at Rachel's mothers' groups as parents struggle with the odds of getting their children into competitive magnet schools, paying for private school or fleeing to suburbia.

The Fishmans want to stay. They're not giving up yet because school enrollment is four years away, and they see new parents mobilizing to improve neighbourhood schools. They're moving to a bigger house, still in the city (his walk to work will be 35 minutes). When the children reach school age, they will make a final decision.

'I'm a believer it starts with the parents, and someone taking an active interest in a child's education will make a school better,' says Justin, 30. 'As long as the city fosters the ability of both the schools and parents to work together and improve education, that's where I'd like to see my kids go.'

A group of parents is campaigning to open a charter school in downtown Los Angeles, says Councilman Jose Huizar, 'because the younger people in the area are looking for good schools.'

The number of residents living downtown -- defined as an area within a 2-mile radius of City Hall -- has quintupled in 10 years to more than 50,000, he says.

In the face of this surge, some city leaders have shown more willingness to endorse school choice such as charter schools, Fulton says.

Oklahoma City launched a massive overhaul of its school system the past decade, rebuilding and refurbishing more than 70 schools. A new grade school is slated to open downtown in 2014, an area booming with residential construction. Downtown's population has increased about 24 per cent to 5,568 since 2010.

'There is tremendous demand, and the demand is from those highly educated 20-somethings who want that urban environment,' says Mayor Mick Cornett, who lives downtown. 'I assume some will leave, but we try to create a downtown that can compete with suburbia.'