mobile phone Makers Dumping Windows Mobile For Google Android

Since 1996, Microsoft has been writing operating systems for little computers to carry in your pocket. It was a lonely business until the company’s perennial rival, Apple, introduced the Web-browsing, music-playing iPhone. But now that smartphones are popular, Microsoft’s operating system, Windows Mobile, is foundering.



More mobile phone makers are turning to the free Android operating system made by Microsoft’s latest nemesis, Google.

