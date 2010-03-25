Here's Proof That US Multinationals Are Terrified Of A Trade War With China

It’s pretty clear that U.S. multinationals such as IBM, Microsoft, Caterpillar, and Coca-Cola are terrified of a potential U.S.-China trade war given that they’ve just released a plethora of reasons to keep U.S. trade open, via Business Roundtable (BR, an association of CEOs from major U.S. companies).



The data they put forth is rather interesting though. For example, they show how the majority of jobs within U.S. multinationals remains within U.S. borders. The majority of capital equipment and research investment does as well:

Moreover, and here’s the heart of the matter in our view, U.S. companies generate more profits abroad than within the U.S..

Thus through our combination of the two selected charts above, it’s easy to see how Americans are able to leverage the world via trade — For the U.S. companies used in Business Roundtable’s data, most profits are generated abroad… yet most of the total investment in people, equipment, and research is in the U.S.. Find BR’s exact take on the situation at Business Roundtable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.