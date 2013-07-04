'Big Brother' Contestant Dropped From modelling Agency After Making Racist Remarks In House

Aaryn Gries is one of three ‘Big Brother’ housemates who was caught making prejudice comments during the show’s 24-hour livefeed. She was since dropped by her talent agency.

What happens in the “Big Brother” house doesn’t stay there.



Contestant Aaryn Gries was dropped by her modelling agency after making racist and homophobic comments, according to TMZ.

The 22-year-old Gries, who is majoring in psychology at Texas State, was one of three houseguests on the CBS series caught making prejudice comments toward Asian, African-American, and gay housemates.

The content hasn’t made its way on air. Rather, it was seen during a live 24-hour feed CBS offers of its popular summer series.

Comments that Gries made include calling one housemate Andy “queer,” making a joke about the skin tone of Candice, a black contestant, and delivering an aside on rice about the only Asian woman in the house, Helen.

Other housemates involved included railroad conductor Spencer Clawson and pageant coordinator GinaMarie Zimmerman.

You can watch some of the footage below:

It’s NSFW:

Full rundowns of what the cast was saying can be found here and here.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, the producers of the show come over the loudspeaker in the house to warn contestants against using racial slurs.

After the airing of the live feed, CBS released a statement to Entertainment Weekly distancing itself from the comments made on air.

“At times, the Houseguests reveal prejudices and other beliefs that we do not condone. We certainly find the statements made by several of the Houseguests on the live Internet feed to be offensive. Any views or opinions expressed in personal commentary by a Houseguest appearing on Big Brother, either on any live feed from the House or during the broadcast, are those of the individual(s) speaking and do not represent the views or opinions of CBS or the producers of the program.”

TMZ reports Zephyr Talent agency dropped the college student after the surfacing of the live feed.

“We certainly find the statements made by Aaryn on the live Internet feed to be offensive. Upon much consideration, we have decided to release Aaryn from her contract.”

June 30, one of the previous popular housemates from season 12, Ragan Fox wrote an open letter to CBS on his blog asking for “Big Brother” to show the prejudice occurring in the house rather than edit it.

Here’s an excerpt from his letter:

“What’s the point of casting racial, ethnic, and sexual minorities if production’s going to edit out the racism, ethnic discrimination, and homophobia that these people encounter inside the house? Moreover, why do historically marginalized players have the exclusive burden of narrating past acts of racial, ethnic, and sexual brutalization when we see this sort of discrimination enacted INSIDE THE HOUSE?

Big Brother, I LOVE you, but, if you really want to provide a groundbreaking twist, SHOW CBS VIEWERS HOW SOME STRAIGHT, WHITE PEOPLE talk about gays, Asian Americans, and African Americans.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.