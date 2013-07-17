Julie Chen Slams 'Big Brother' Racism: Contestant Is 'Ignorant And Young'

Social media and viewers aren’t the only ones sounding off about racial remarks being said in the “Big Brother” house this season.



Series host Julie Chen spoke out on “The Talk” about the insensitive comments made by contestants Aaryn Gries and GinaMarie Zimmerman in an unsettling clip that aired Sunday evening on CBS.

“I think it shows us all that in 2013, race is still a deeply, deeply personal issue,” says Chen. “It is so extremely hurtful and unless you have ever been on the receiving end of it, you simply do not know what it’s like to walk a mile in someone’s shoes who has been”

“Aaryn in my opinion, has no clue what it’s like to be on the receiving end,” she adds. “I think she’s ignorant, I think she’s young, I think she’s immature.”

When and if Gries is evicted from the “Big Brother” house, the sit down with Chen will be a big ratings draw for CBS.

Watch the clip of Julie Chen below:

