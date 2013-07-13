'Big Brother' Contestant Doesn't Think She Made Racist Comments

Aaryn Gries has been dropped by two jobs outside the ‘Big Brother’ house after making racially offensive comments on air.

CBS’ summer reality series “Big Brother” aired more racist comments made in the house last night.



Thursday night, a few of the housemates were shown discussing their disgust with racial comments contestant Aaryn Gries has said in passing.

One of the contestants Amanda Zuckerman defended what others viewed as racism as Gries “not being educated and being sheltered.”

After many of the houseguests accused Gries of racism, Zuckerman decided to confront the 22-year-old college student.

“Being accused to be racist is a serious, serious deal,” said Zuckerman. “I genuinely wanted Aaryn to know the consensus of the house.”

Gries response wasn’t what Zuckerman — and probably America — was hoping to hear.

“That’s the most obnoxious, annoying thing I’ve ever heard,” said Gries.

“I’m not even gonna acknowledge it, because it’s the biggest joke,” she added. “I really just think that it’s the most immature thing ever. They call me Barbie and all sorts of —- about me being blonde all the time, so what’s the difference? I wish that I cared more about this, but I don’t.”

Gries should.

Her comments have cost her two jobs outside of the “Big Brother” house — something of which Gries has no knowledge. “Big Brother” rules do not permit contestants contact with the outside world.

Another house guest, GinaMarie has also been let go from her job of five years after racially insensitive remarks were seen on a 24-hour live feed that CBS offers of the show.

The racist remarks have been giving a ratings bump to the summer series.

Since CBS first aired racial comments made by houseguests, season 15 of the reality series has seen its highest ratings yet.

Earlier, this season had been plagued by its lowest ratings to date.

Here’s the segment that aired below:



A few previous houseguests, Dan Gheesling, Ragan Fox, and Will Heuser were tweeting in response to CBS’ decision to air the racial tension in the house and Gries’ dismissal of the insensitive comments:

ANOTHER racism package! Holy sh#t. If Elissa stays, this episode is my California Dream. #BB15 #KlanBarbie thinks “Barbie” is white racism. — Ragan Fox (@RaganFox) July 12, 2013

HOLY CRAP!!!!! Julie is bringing it tonight.. Aaryn is DOOMED — Wil Heuser (@WilHeuser) July 12, 2013

Houseguests addressing the racial issues themselves is the best thing that could happen to this show. Hopefully it changes now. #BB15 — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) July 12, 2013

And that’s the scary part. No remorse or understanding. Uneducated. #BB15 — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) July 12, 2013

