All of the ‘Big Brother’ couples who are still together

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder from seasons 11 and 13 are married with children.

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder met in 2009 while filming season 11 of “Big Brother.”

They were one of the first “Big Brother” couples to get together inside of the house and stay together once the cameras stopped rolling.

While paying a visit to the “Big Brother” houseguests during season 16, Schroeder proposed to Lloyd. The pair got married in 2016, and now have two children.

According to a March report from CNN, the two are set to cohost a real-estate show together.