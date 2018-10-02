All of the ‘Big Brother’ couples who are still together

- Some couples from CBS’s reality show “Big Brother” are still dating, engaged, or married.
- Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott began dating after “Big Brother: All-Stars” wrapped.
- Couples Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C and Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel got engaged on TV.
They were one of the first “Big Brother” couples to get together inside of the house and stay together once the cameras stopped rolling.
While paying a visit to the “Big Brother” houseguests during season 16, Schroeder proposed to Lloyd. The pair got married in 2016, and now have two children.
According to a March report from CNN, the two are set to cohost a real-estate show together.
The power couple was eventually evicted from the game but their whirlwind romance proved strong enough to exist outside of the house.
Reilly and Villegas were actually the first “Big Brother” showmance to get married.
Villegas proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2012, and their ceremony took place on September 18, 2012, in Los Angeles, California.
The couple has a daughter named Adora and they welcomed their second child in November 2020.
The finale of season 13 aired in September of 2011 and the couple got married in January of 2013.
In 2018, they welcomed their first daughter, Tennessee Autumn Briones.
Although during season 18, Franzel was in a showmance with Corey Brooks, she formed a connection outside of the house with a different houseguest from that season — Victor Arroyo.
Franzel and Arroyo started dating after wrapping up season 18. During season 20, Arroyo proposed to Franzel on a special episode of “Big Brother.”
The couple celebrated their engagement with the season’s final seven, as well as a few special guests including “BB” alums Josh Martinez, Derrick Levasseur, Britney Haynes, Paul Abrahamian, and Daniele Donato.
In 2019, the pair competed together on “The Amazing Race.”
The two wed in March and welcomed their first child, Arrow, in July.
During their season, they struggled to stay in the house — Nickson didn’t get along with the majority of the house and it placed a target on both of their backs.
Still, the couple became inseparable from day one, and even though their fellow houseguests made sure Graf and Nickson wouldn’t be spending the summer cozied up in the jury house together, the couple reunited on finale night and have been together since.
Although they both lost “Big Brother,” they later won season 30 of “The Amazing Race” together.
Nickson and Graf tied the knot on October 14, 2018. The reception was catered by Texas Roadhouse and the ceremony was officiated by the casting director, who they say brought them together.
The couple’s daughter, Maverick, was born in 2019. They welcomed their second child together in October 2020.
Dayton was apparently heard on the live feed discussing a possible pregnancy, but nothing was confirmed during the show’s network airing. Later, the couple confirmed in a YouTube video that Dayton became pregnant during the show and had miscarried during her time in the jury house.
After his eviction and while Dayton was still competing in the “BB” house, Swaggy C took it upon himself to get better acquainted with Dayton’s family, who he says have accepted him with open arms.
In September 2018, Swaggy asked Dayton to marry him during “BB” finale night and she said yes. The pair got quietly married in 2019 but didn’t have a ceremony at that time.
In 2020, they competed on MTV’s “The Challenge.”
Less than two months after leaving the “BB” house, they confirmed to E! News that they were a couple.
Abbott shared a series of sweet photos of the two on Instagram in December 2020, and tagged it with a range of hashtags, including “#unexpected”.
Garrett also shared a selfie of himself and Abbott, writing, “Sometime people come into your life and you know they just belong. We tried to fight it but fate had its own plan. Excited for the future.”
In June, UsWeekly confirmed the couple was engaged.
Unlike the other two showmances in their season, Crispen and Rummans weren’t blatantly a couple until the end of the season when their feelings for each other quickly intensified, and they shared their first “I love you” on camera.
Crispen opened up about his showmance on finale night during his speech to the jury and, as of October 2018, he had moved into Rummans’ place in Los Angeles.
In November 2019, the two bought a house together in South Carolina. In January, the pair announced their engagement.
The two told Us Weekly that they felt a spark in the jury house.
“I think that we both really felt the chemistry once we got to jury house and could really connect with each other,” Rehfuss told Us Weekly in a joint interview. “We would stay up late talking every single night and we just really developed a bond.”