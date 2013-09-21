'Big Brother' Contestants Finally Speak Out About Losing Their Jobs After Racist Remarks

This summer was easily the most heated season of “Big Brother” yet.

At the beginning of the season, CBS’ popular reality series saw a ratings boost after not one, but two of the contestants on the show were caught on camera making racist and homophobic comments.

The controversial comments made by houseguests Aaron Gries and GinaMarie Zimmerman resulted in the two losing their jobs. Gries a 22-year old college student was dropped from both a talent agency and modelling gig by a magazine.

Zimmerman was fired from her job of five years as a pageant coordinator at East Coast USA Pageant.

An additional housemate, Spencer Clawson was also put on unpaid leave of absence from Union Pacific after “Big Brother” live feeds showed him participating in prejudice remarks.

While the two lost their positions, the comments in the house continued as both were unaware of their firings.

Players inside the “Big Brother” house aren’t allowed contact with the outside world until after they are kicked out of the house.

Lisette M. Azar / CBS Aaryn Gries (left) and GinaMarie (right) were allies in the ‘Big Brother’ house.

Both Gries and Zimmerman made it far enough into the game that they had to wait until after the finale to find out the bad news.

“Big Brother” ended its run Wednesday.

While Andy Herren was crowned the winner of $US500,000, the show left a big question unanswered. How did the houseguests respond to learning they lost their jobs?

The contestants spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about finding out the news, expressing regret for their character on screen.

“I definitely was shocked with how serious things were taken,” Gries told THR. “Some of the things were taken out of context but either way, I definitely regret saying those things. I never wanted to hurt or offend anyone.”

Gries added she already has “more opportunities” with other agencies and is considering a book.

Zimmerman said her firing was unfortunate.

“I definitely regret that and [would] take that back if I could,” she said. “[I will] probably keep a little low right now because of the pageant situation.”

As for Clawson, though he wasn’t let go from his job, he felt regret over things said in the house.

“If I said anything that was bad judgment, I apologise for that,” said Clawson. “I don’t want anyone to think I hate a particular group of people or I condone a particular activity or behaviour. … I’m kind of a jokester and I talk a lot, and I’m going to say stupid things — and that’s exactly what happened. I can’t blame anybody for it but myself.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.