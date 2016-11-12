6 of the last people to find out a reality star was elected president in the US are on a reality show

The INSIDER Summary

• Six reality show contestants have been locked inside the “Big Brother” house during 2016 election results.

• Host Julie Chen asked the houseguests guess who won before revealing the 45th president.

• One houseguest correctly guessed Trump’s victory and gave an eerily accurate description of how he may have won.

While the majority of America learned former reality star Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States early Wednesday morning, there were at least six people in the country who were still in the dark.

As of Thursday, contestants on CBS’s inaugural online-only season of “Big Brother,” called “Big Brother: Over the Top,” had no idea that Trump was the president-elect.

If you’re not familiar with the premise of the reality series, a group of contestants are locked inside a house with no connection to the outside world. For the first time in the show’s history, a group of contestants were cut off from the world during a presidential election.

Thursday night, host Julie Chen used her weekly check-in with the houseguests to inform them of the next president-elect. But she didn’t offer the news right away.

Chen first asked contestants to guess the new president.

That’s where things got a bit crazy.

Perhaps more shocking than seeing the “Big Brother” cast react to learning that Trump was elected was seeing how one houseguest accurately predicted not only Trump’s election but how some believe he ended up winning.

While five of the remaining six houseguests guessed that Hillary Clinton won the election, pre-school teacher Danielle Lickey went out on a limb to predict that Trump won.

Lickey even backed up her guess to looks of disbelief from her fellow houseguests.

“I do only because I feel like the people who are supporting Hillary often are our age and it’s not often that those are the people who are out voting and I feel like the people that were supporting Donald Trump typically in past years are the ones who get up and go out and vote,” said Lickey. “I’m really hoping that our generation stood up and made their voice heard, more than just their rants on social media, but I still think that it’s a big possibility that Donald Trump won.”

Here’s how the houseguests looked while she was speaking:

When Chen then delivered the news and quickly left to let them digest the results, the houseguests were flabbergasted and in disbelief to learn Trump was president.

Here’s how they looked:

Even Lickey was surprised that she ended up being correct.

While some thought Chen was pulling a prank, 24-year-old law-school graduate Shelby Stockton said she was going to cry.

“Gay people, where were you? Minorities, where were you?” asked openly gay contestant Jason Roy before suggesting they all stay in the “Big Brother” house throughout the next four years.

Lickey, who predicted Trump’s vote, reiterated what she said earlier.

“The people that typically vote are older, white Republican males,” she said. “I was really hoping that our generation would take their voice and let it be heard.”

Little did Lickey know, but her guess on how Trump came to win wasn’t far from the truth.

A majority of white males came out to vote for Trump. Older voters also voted Trump over Clinton 53%-45%, according to the Pew Research Center. Trump ended up winning states that haven’t voted Democrat in years including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, a state Clinton never stepped foot in during the campaign trail.

Though Pew found millennials voted Clinton over Trump by a large margin, there weren’t enough millennials who came out to vote. Clinton received a smaller portion of the vote among young voters than Obama received in both 2012 and 2008. One chart that began going viral showed that if only the millennial vote were counted, Clinton would have won by a landslide.

One of the houseguests summed it up perfectly: “A reality TV star is our president.”

You can watch the full clip below:



