'Big Brother' Contestants Address Racism In House

Kirsten Acuna
aaryn kaitlin big brotherAaryn Gries (right) with Kaitlin Barnaby has been the topic of racist comments in the ‘Big Brother’ house this season.

Racial slurs and prejudice continue to reign front and centre in the “Big Brother” house.

Last night, the reality series aired it’s most heated racial confrontations of the season yet. 

During the first half of the show, three houseguests including Aaryn Gries, GinaMarie Zimmerman, and Kaitlin Barnaby were seen taunting African-American contestant Candice Stewart about her race.

At one point, Zimmerman asked Stewart, “When is the black gonna come out?”

In another segment of the show contestant Amanda Zuckerman called Gries out for using racist comments in the house.

As reported last week, Gries denies having made any racist remarks inside the house.

Her comments have cost her two jobs outside the house — something she has no knowledge of since contestants aren’t allowed contact outside of the “Big Brother” house.

Zimmerman has also lost her job of five years as a pageant coordinator for comments said.

Ahead of the episode, CBS issued a disclaimer about prejudice remarks made this season.  

Last Thursday’s episode of “Big Brother” saw a rise in viewership from the week prior. The episode featured Gries denying any racism in the house.

The reality series’ ratings were at their lowest ever until CBS began airing prejudice remarks said during the “Big Brother” 24-hour live feed.

Watch both of the clips below.

Here, Gries, Zimmerman, and Barnaby mock Stewart’s race. 

Warning, the following may be uncomfortable to watch.

In this second clip, Zuckerman calls a few of the housemates out for remarks said about other contestants.

“You guys (Aaryn, GinaMarie, Kaitlin) were all bullying people,” said Zuckerman. “I tried to clue you in. You’re f—— racist on this show [said toward Aaryn] OK, and when you get out of this house, you’re going to have a lot of people f—— hating you.” That’s why I came to you in a subtle way trying to help you.”

Responses to Gries on-air behaviour flooded Twitter with many asking for her to be taken out of the “Big Brother” house. 

activity;src=3876771;met=1;v=1;pid=96612

“Big Brother” fan site Big Brother Network noted that after the heated confrontation, Stewart and fellow housemate Howard Overby slept on the floor that evening.