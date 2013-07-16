'Big Brother' Contestants Address Racism In House

Aaryn Gries (right) with Kaitlin Barnaby has been the topic of racist comments in the ‘Big Brother’ house this season.

Racial slurs and prejudice continue to reign front and centre in the “Big Brother” house.



Last night, the reality series aired it’s most heated racial confrontations of the season yet.

During the first half of the show, three houseguests including Aaryn Gries, GinaMarie Zimmerman, and Kaitlin Barnaby were seen taunting African-American contestant Candice Stewart about her race.

At one point, Zimmerman asked Stewart, “When is the black gonna come out?”

In another segment of the show contestant Amanda Zuckerman called Gries out for using racist comments in the house.

As reported last week, Gries denies having made any racist remarks inside the house.

Her comments have cost her two jobs outside the house — something she has no knowledge of since contestants aren’t allowed contact outside of the “Big Brother” house.

Zimmerman has also lost her job of five years as a pageant coordinator for comments said.

Ahead of the episode, CBS issued a disclaimer about prejudice remarks made this season.

Last Thursday’s episode of “Big Brother” saw a rise in viewership from the week prior. The episode featured Gries denying any racism in the house.

The reality series’ ratings were at their lowest ever until CBS began airing prejudice remarks said during the “Big Brother” 24-hour live feed.

Watch both of the clips below.

Here, Gries, Zimmerman, and Barnaby mock Stewart’s race.

Warning, the following may be uncomfortable to watch.



In this second clip, Zuckerman calls a few of the housemates out for remarks said about other contestants.

“You guys (Aaryn, GinaMarie, Kaitlin) were all bullying people,” said Zuckerman. “I tried to clue you in. You’re f—— racist on this show [said toward Aaryn] OK, and when you get out of this house, you’re going to have a lot of people f—— hating you.” That’s why I came to you in a subtle way trying to help you.”



Responses to Gries on-air behaviour flooded Twitter with many asking for her to be taken out of the “Big Brother” house.

kudos to CBS and Big Brother for a very accurate and relatively comprehensive edit of Bedgate! keep that up please #bb15 — hamsterwatch (@hamsterwatch) July 15, 2013

Aaryn doesn’t know yet but when she gets evicted which will happen… Big Brother has changed and ruined her life. #BB15 — BIG BROTHER 15 (@ChilltownBB15) July 15, 2013

Aaryn is not only ignorant for making racial slurs, but looked like a fool trying to talk “ghetto.” #BB15 — shawty bad (@AJuicy_Johnson) July 15, 2013

“Big Brother” fan site Big Brother Network noted that after the heated confrontation, Stewart and fellow housemate Howard Overby slept on the floor that evening.

Will they show Candice & Howard slept on the floor in the HN room that night as a result? #BB15 pic.twitter.com/SH5351cemu — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) July 15, 2013