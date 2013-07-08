CBS Airs Racist Remarks Said By 'Big Brother' Contestants

CBS decided to air some of the prejudiced remarks made on its summer reality series “Big Brother.”



Last week, a few videos showing several houseguests making racial comments about other contestants hit the web. The comments were made during the 24-hour live feeds CBS offers of the show.

Sunday evening, the network aired some of these clips showing one of the houseguests, Aaryn Gries making slurs about some of the people on the show.

The footage was edited along with other houseguests commenting on the inappropriateness of Gries’ language in the house.

“She makes comments that are completely inappropriate where she makes fun of other people for what they look like and their ethnicity,” said contestant Amanda Zuckerman. “I think it’s going to hurt her a lot in the game and outside the game.”

And it has.

Last week, the 22-year-old college student was dropped from Zephyr Talent Agency due to her comments.

Soon after she was let go from a model search by magazine, Bella Petite.

Editor Ann Lauren announced the dismissal of Gries promoting the magazine in a letter to readers:

“I have determined that Ms. Gries is no longer a positive representation of Bella Petite’s brand and Bella Petite will not be featuring her in any promotions related to the model search in accordance with the rules of our model search. I certainly appreciate Ms. Gries right to express herself, but simply do feel that her involvement in any of our model search promotions going forward would be appropriate given our core principles and values at Bella Petite Magazine.”

GinaMarie also lost her job of five years after participating in prejudiced comments on ‘Big Brother.’

Contestants on the show aren’t allowed any contact with the outside world, so as far as Gries knows, she still has her jobs outside the “Big Brother” house.

Gries hasn’t been the only one to make indecent comments about her housemates.

32-year-old GinaMarie Zimmerman was also fired from her job of five years as a beauty coordinator after video surfaced online of the Staten Island native making inappropriate comments about others.

According to the live feeds, train conductor Spencer Clawson also participated in the racial remarks.

In addition, he engaged in misogynistic comments about the women of the house along with contestant Jeremy McGuire.

Clawson’s employer Union Pacific has since put him on an unpaid leave of absence for his remarks while he’s in the “Big Brother” house.

CBS’ airing of the racial remarks comes after news spread of contestants being let go for using prejudice remarks on the show.

Previous house guest Ragan Fox also wrote an open letter to the network on his blog asking for the footage to be aired.

Check out the video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.