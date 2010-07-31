Big, Breathtaking Photos Of California Burning

Raging wildfires broke out yesterday just south of Los Angeles, forcing mandatory evacuations and major firefighting response.



California spends an average of $500 million each year on wildfire damage and control. Unfortunately, those fires are just getting worse.

