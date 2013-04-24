These Huge Brands' Early Websites From The 1990s Looked Terrible

Pepsi’s 1996 home page.

Welcome to the Internet’s embarrassing middle school yearbook. Flash update may be required.



Surfing the World Wide Web in the ’90s was cool, or at least it felt that way at the time. A look back on the earliest versions of major company websites is downright laughable.

This retrospective is made possible through the awesome archives of The Wayback Machine, which documents early versions of many websites and makes it possible to view their gradual design updates.

In the interest of comparison, we’ve omitted the formative middle years to bring you just the earliest and latest versions of 10 major US brands’ home websites, side-by-side for dramatic effect.

