These Huge Brands' Early Websites From The 1990s Looked Terrible

Dominic Green
1996 Pepsi WebsitePepsi’s 1996 home page.

Welcome to the Internet’s embarrassing middle school yearbook. Flash update may be required.

Surfing the World Wide Web in the ’90s was cool, or at least it felt that way at the time. A look back on the earliest versions of major company websites is downright laughable.

This retrospective is made possible through the awesome archives of The Wayback Machine, which documents early versions of many websites and makes it possible to view their gradual design updates.

In the interest of comparison, we’ve omitted the formative middle years to bring you just the earliest and latest versions of 10 major US brands’ home websites, side-by-side for dramatic effect.

Coca Cola 1996

Coca Cola 2013

Budweiser 1996

Budweiser 2013

Apple 1997

Apple 2013

Playboy 1996

Playboy 2013

Mars 1996

Mars 2013

Gatorade 1996

Gatorade 2013

Disney 1996

Disney 2013

Pepsi 1996

Pepsi 2013

McDonald's 1996

McDonald's 2013

Lego 1996

Lego 2013

Websites have come a long way. So have billboards.

