Currency Volatility Will Be Bad News For The Big Beverage Companies

The global macro environment was weak in 2011, but beverage companies benefited from stronger consumer spending trends in emerging markets. In a new report to clients, Citi analysts Wendy Nicholson and Peter J Chun write that they expect more of the same this year. The weakness of the U.S. dollar in 2011 saw foreign exchange act as a tailwind to the beverage industry through much of 2011.



That has however reversed course and beverage companies expect it to become a drag on sales and profits this year. Drawing on their earnings conference calls, Nicholson and Chun homed in on how foreign exchange could impact the companies.

The Coca-Cola Company: “We currently expect currencies to have a low single digit negative impact on operating income for the first quarter of this year and a mid-single digit negative impact for the full-year.”

Coca-Cola Enterprises: “Based on recent rates, currency translation would decrease full-year earnings per share by approximately 6%.”

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group: “Foreign currency is expected to be a slight headwind to net sales and profit growth for the year.”

Pepsico Inc: “We anticipate F/X to be a three point headwind in 2012.”

