Cravath and S&C Cash In On Huge Buffet Rail Deal

Behind every huge business deal is a huge law firm or two.



Berkshire Hathaway announced its $34 billion acquisition of Burlington Northern Santa Fe yesterday and two of the best-known white-shoe firms worked on the deal.

A group from Cravath, Swaine & Moore, including both corporate and tax partners, advised BNSF. Sullivan & Cromwell handled the task of advising BNSF’s financial advisers, which included Goldman Sachs and Evercore Partners.

Berkshire’s go-to firm Munger Tolles handled its side of the deal. Robert Denham, Munger Tolles partner and former CEO of Soloman Inc., has long advised Warren Buffet, The Am Law Daily reports.

Am Law has information on all the attorneys affiliated with the case and details of the participation.

As Ashby Jones at the WSJ Law Blog points out, this the Berkshire deal is only of of Cravath’s two huge deals this week. Cravath also represented Stanley Works in its $4.5 billion acquisition of Black & Decker.

With these kinds of huge deals coming through at the end of the year, Cravath should have no problem funding the associate bonuses they announced this week.

