Big, beautiful renderings of the stunning new campus Google is planning in California

Google just announced details about the beautiful new campus it’s planning to develop in Mountain View, California.

The company is submitting plans to develop four sites in Mountain View’s North Bayshore.

It will be the first time Google has built offices from scratch, instead of taking over previously existing buildings. This campus is designed by Bjarke Ingels at BIG and Thomas Heatherwick at Heatherwick Studio in Mountain View.

