Big, beautiful renderings of the stunning new campus Google is planning in California

Google just announced details about the beautiful new campus it’s planning to develop in Mountain View, California.
The company is submitting plans to develop four sites in Mountain View’s North Bayshore.
It will be the first time Google has built offices from scratch, instead of taking over previously existing buildings. This campus is designed by Bjarke Ingels at BIG and Thomas Heatherwick at Heatherwick Studio in Mountain View.
'Instead of constructing immoveable concrete buildings, we'll create lightweight block-like structures which can be moved around easily as we invest in new product areas,' Google writes.
'Large translucent canopies will cover each site, controlling the climate inside yet letting in light and air.'
With bike paths and beautiful landscaping weaved throughout, Google wants its new buildings to blend in with nature.
'We also hope to bring new life to the unique local environment, from enhancing burrowing owl habitats to widening creek beds.'
Google promises the campus will also have retail opportunities for local businesses, like restaurants.
'Today, we want to create office spaces that don't just provide a great home for Google, but which also work for the city that has given us so much.'
