Big, Beautiful Pictures Of Year Of The Dragon Celebrations

Meredith Galante
china, dragon

Photo: Feng Li/ Getty Images

Parades, fireworks, confetti and masses flocking to the streets in Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney rang in the Year of the Dragon today. Whether this is year 4709 or 4710 in the Lunar calendar for the Chinese is still contested among scholars.

The dragon is one of the strongest symbols of success and happiness to the Chinese, so the festivities have an extra incentive to be happy this year.

This dragon float lit up the streets at the Singapore celebrations

Everyone is joyous in the streets

All types of dragons filled the streets

The children dressed up as dragons

We love how vibrant all of the costumes and decorations are

There were plenty of performances during the parade to entertain spectators

Everyone looks very happy

Red and gold dragons

And at the stroke of midnight, fireworks exploded in the air

China is known for its amazing festivals

