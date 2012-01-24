Big, Beautiful Pictures Of Year Of The Dragon Celebrations

Photo: Feng Li/ Getty Images

Parades, fireworks, confetti and masses flocking to the streets in Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney rang in the Year of the Dragon today. Whether this is year 4709 or 4710 in the Lunar calendar for the Chinese is still contested among scholars.



The dragon is one of the strongest symbols of success and happiness to the Chinese, so the festivities have an extra incentive to be happy this year.

