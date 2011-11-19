Big, Beautiful Pictures Of Traders On The Floor Of The New York Stock Exchange

Lately, photographer Andrew Burton has been covering Occupy Wall Street, but to get a full perspective on what’s going on in American finance and economics, he headed over to the New York Stock Exchange.



The series is called Honesty On The Floor of the New York Stock Exchange. It’s a definitely a departure from how he started his career, taking shot in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, but the pictures are still eye-popping and emotive.

He kindly gave us permission to run this set.

