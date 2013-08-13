Big, Beautiful Pictures Of Elon Musk's Hyperloop

Megan Rose Dickey
Hyperloop passenger transport capsule conceptual design renderingTesla Motors/ScreenshotElon Musk’s Hyperloop.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk just announced the design behind his new Hyperloop proposal.

The Hyperloop is Musk’s plan for a new transportation that is much faster and cheaper than a high-speed train.

It relies on pressurised tubes to send passenger cars hurtling at near-supersonic speeds.

Here's a diagram of the Hyperloop alpha version.

Conceptually, here's how the Hyperloop will work. It will take you at lightning speeds between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Hyperloop's tube stretches from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Here's a render of the transport capsule.

Gul-wing doors open from above at the station.

As you can see, there's not much room but at least the seats recline.

Here's a close-up of the Hyperloop capsule in the tube with attached solar arrays.

