Big, Beautiful Pictures Of Elon Musk's Hyperloop

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk just announced the design behind his new Hyperloop proposal.

The Hyperloop is Musk’s plan for a new transportation that is much faster and cheaper than a high-speed train.

It relies on pressurised tubes to send passenger cars hurtling at near-supersonic speeds.

You can read the full details here.

