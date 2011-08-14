Big, Beautiful Pictures Of The 2.8 Million Square Foot Spaceship Steve Jobs Is Building

Photo: Apple via AppleInsider
Cupertino California has released more details about Apple’s future headquarters.In 2015, Apple wants to move into a four-story spaceship-like structure. It will be 2.8 million square feet and it will house 13,000 employees.
The structure will include a 1,000-person auditorium and a 300,000 square foot research facility.
Apple’s campus is currently under review by the city of Cupertino, California. The city’s mayor, Gilbert Wong, has said the structure will absolutely be approved. It has even received support from neighbouring cities.
AppleInsider posted some big, beautiful photos of Apple’s future headquarters.
