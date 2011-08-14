Big, Beautiful Pictures Of The 2.8 Million Square Foot Spaceship Steve Jobs Is Building

Photo: Apple via AppleInsider

Cupertino California has released more details about Apple’s future headquarters.In 2015, Apple wants to move into a four-story spaceship-like structure. It will be 2.8 million square feet and it will house 13,000 employees.



The structure will include a 1,000-person auditorium and a 300,000 square foot research facility.

Apple’s campus is currently under review by the city of Cupertino, California. The city’s mayor, Gilbert Wong, has said the structure will absolutely be approved. It has even received support from neighbouring cities.

AppleInsider posted some big, beautiful photos of Apple’s future headquarters.

Here's a blueprint of the monstrosity. The new structure will be more than double the size of Apple's current headquarters. Here's what it will look like on the plot of land. The proposed lot is 150 acres. Apple had to buy some of the land off of Hewlett Packard. The structure will include a 1,000-person auditorium and a 300,000 square foot research facility. Here's the proposed 2.8 million square foot headquarters in all its glory. For more images of Apple's future home, check out:

