A Tour Of The Amazing Tokyo Fish Market Where 2,300 Tons Of Fish Are Moved Daily

Photo: Jay Yarow/Business Insider

Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market is the largest in the world, with $15.5 million worth of fish sold there on a daily basis.We were in Japan last week and visited the market. It’s a crowded, dingy space where you feel like they’re selling every single fish in the sea. (They practically are: 2,300 tons of fish are moved daily.)



The market was buzzing with activity when we arrived at 4:30 AM, and was winding down by 9:30 AM.

Tourists aren’t allowed into the market before 9 AM, because they get in the way of the men who are actually selling fish, but we snuck in and snapped photos until we were kicked out.

