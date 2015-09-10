Big, beautiful photos of the new iPhone

On Wednesday, Apple announced its latest line of iPhones: The iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus.
They’re beautiful phones with a ton of tweaks on the inside including a new 12-megapixel camera and a screen that supports a revolutionary 3D Touch feature.
On the outside, the iPhone looks as beautiful as ever. This year Apple’s using a new metal, namely a 7000 series aluminium, which Apple says is the strongest alloy they have ever used in an iPhone.
Without further ado, here’s some excellent new pictures of the brand new iPhone 6S.
The new iPhone screen comes with a technology called 3D Touch which allows you to apply pressure to the screen to access additional features.
Apple
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.