Big Beautiful Photos Of The iPhone 6

Rebecca Borison
Apple iPhone 6Apple

Apple just unveiled two new iPhones, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus.

Just as we expected, the iPhone 6 appears to have a much larger screen than the iPhone 5s and comes in two sizes. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen, while the bigger iPhone 6 Plus will have a 5.5-inch display.

The iPhone 6 features curved, thinner edges that resemble the iPad Air’s design, and it will also feature updated display technology.

The iPhone 6 will be $US199, and the iPhone 6 Plus will be $US299.

Apple also says this is the thinnest phone it's ever made at only 6.9mm thin.

The iPhone 6 Plus is 7.1mm thin, which is still slimmer than the iPhone 5s.

The iPhone 6's display will feature a resolution of 1334 x 750, while the larger 5.5-inch iPhone will come with a 1920 x 1080 resolution screen.

The phones run on Apple's new 64-bit A8 processor. The iPhone 6 is said to be 50 times faster than the original iPhone, and its A8 chip can handle high-end gaming graphics.

the new iPhones can display more information when tilted to landscape mode orientation.

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will come with an 8-megapixel camera with a new sensor for taking better photos.

This new sensor comes with Focus Pixels that enable the camera to focus twice as fast as the iPhone 5s' camera. This is the same technology used in DSLR cameras, according to Apple.

And there's a lot of security in place to make sure your credit card information stays safe.

The new camera will also come with face detection for focusing on the faces of the people in your photos.

As expected, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will come with iOS 8 -- Apple's new software for iPhones and iPads.

The phones will come in space grey, silver, and gold.

The phones will come with the new mobile payments technology Apple Pay.

Apple Pay functions offline and online.

The phones will both be released on Sept. 19, with preorders beginning Sept. 12.

Pre-orders start Friday Sept. 12.

The phones will be released in 115 countries by 2015.

How did all the leaks and rumours turn out?

