Big Beautiful Photos Of The iPhone 6

Apple just unveiled two new iPhones, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus.

Just as we expected, the iPhone 6 appears to have a much larger screen than the iPhone 5s and comes in two sizes. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen, while the bigger iPhone 6 Plus will have a 5.5-inch display.

The iPhone 6 features curved, thinner edges that resemble the iPad Air’s design, and it will also feature updated display technology.

The iPhone 6 will be $US199, and the iPhone 6 Plus will be $US299.

