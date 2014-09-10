Big Beautiful Photos Of The iPhone 6

Apple just unveiled two new iPhones, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus.
Just as we expected, the iPhone 6 appears to have a much larger screen than the iPhone 5s and comes in two sizes. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen, while the bigger iPhone 6 Plus will have a 5.5-inch display.
The iPhone 6 features curved, thinner edges that resemble the iPad Air’s design, and it will also feature updated display technology.
The iPhone 6 will be $US199, and the iPhone 6 Plus will be $US299.
Both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus feature a larger screen than the 5C and 5S, with the 6 featuring a 4.7-inch screen and the 6 Plus featuring a 5.5-inch display.
The iPhone 6's display will feature a resolution of 1334 x 750, while the larger 5.5-inch iPhone will come with a 1920 x 1080 resolution screen.
The phones run on Apple's new 64-bit A8 processor. The iPhone 6 is said to be 50 times faster than the original iPhone, and its A8 chip can handle high-end gaming graphics.
The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will come with an 8-megapixel camera with a new sensor for taking better photos.
This new sensor comes with Focus Pixels that enable the camera to focus twice as fast as the iPhone 5s' camera. This is the same technology used in DSLR cameras, according to Apple.
The new camera will also come with face detection for focusing on the faces of the people in your photos.
As expected, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus will come with iOS 8 -- Apple's new software for iPhones and iPads.
