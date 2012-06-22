Big, Beautiful Photos Of Larry Ellison's $600 Million Hawaiian Island

Photo: via Flickr
The remote, virtually untouched Hawaiian island of Lana’i was thrust into the spotlight yesterday when Oracle CEO Larry Ellison purchased 98 per cent of the island for somewhere in the range of $600 million.Just 3,200 people live on Lana’i, and Ellison already owns a home on the 141-square-mile island.
There are no traffic lights or shopping malls on the island, and there are only 30 miles of paved roads.
Golf is one of the main attractions, and the island two high-calibre courses–good thing for Ellison, who has a love for the sport.
This beautiful portion of the southern coast of Lana'i is the Kaunolū Village Site. It's an abandoned fishing village from the 1880s..
The Four Seasons is the luxury hotel on the island. Tourism now fuels the local economy since the pineapple industry died off.
The natural rock formations are a tourist site all by themselves. This is Manehe Bay, which slopes down to the ocean.
This isn't your typical Hawaii, however, so make sure you do some research before committing to a trip.
Five times a day there is a ferry that goes back and forth between Lana'i and Maui, if you just want to take a day trip.
When you're approaching Lana'i, here's the view. We can't really blame Larry Ellison for dropping all that dough.
