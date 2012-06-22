Big, Beautiful Photos Of Larry Ellison's $600 Million Hawaiian Island

Meredith Galante
lanai island

Photo: via Flickr

The remote, virtually untouched Hawaiian island of Lana’i was thrust into the spotlight yesterday when Oracle CEO Larry Ellison purchased 98 per cent of the island for somewhere in the range of $600 million.Just 3,200 people live on Lana’i, and Ellison already owns a home on the 141-square-mile island.

There are no traffic lights or shopping malls on the island, and there are only 30 miles of paved roads.

Golf is one of the main attractions, and the island two high-calibre courses–good thing for Ellison, who has a love for the sport.

Welcome to Lana'i Island.

The natives speak three languages on the island: English, Hawaiian, and Filipino.

One of the more famous attractions on Lana'i is Shipwreck Beach.

From the coast you can see the rusted World War II-era ship.

Swimming is discouraged near the beach, because of rapidly changing tidal conditions.

Shipwreck Beach doesn't really resemble the rest of the island.

This beautiful portion of the southern coast of Lana'i is the Kaunolū Village Site. It's an abandoned fishing village from the 1880s..

The ocean arch at Manele Bay is just a short walk from the Four Seasons resort.

The Four Seasons is the luxury hotel on the island. Tourism now fuels the local economy since the pineapple industry died off.

The natural rock formations are a tourist site all by themselves. This is Manehe Bay, which slopes down to the ocean.

Lana'i has 18 miles of shoreline.

This isn't your typical Hawaii, however, so make sure you do some research before committing to a trip.

Lanai' is just nine miles from Maui.

Five times a day there is a ferry that goes back and forth between Lana'i and Maui, if you just want to take a day trip.

snorkelling, boating, and other water activities are available.

This aerial view of Lana'i is pretty breathtaking.

When you're approaching Lana'i, here's the view. We can't really blame Larry Ellison for dropping all that dough.

Looking for something a bit more commercial?

DON'T MISS: Tour The Gorgeous Disney Resort That Just Opened In Hawaii >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.