Big, Beautiful Photos Of Larry Ellison's $600 Million Hawaiian Island

Photo: via Flickr

The remote, virtually untouched Hawaiian island of Lana’i was thrust into the spotlight yesterday when Oracle CEO Larry Ellison purchased 98 per cent of the island for somewhere in the range of $600 million.Just 3,200 people live on Lana’i, and Ellison already owns a home on the 141-square-mile island.



There are no traffic lights or shopping malls on the island, and there are only 30 miles of paved roads.

Golf is one of the main attractions, and the island two high-calibre courses–good thing for Ellison, who has a love for the sport.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.