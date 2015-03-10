Big, beautiful photos of the Apple Watch

On Monday Apple revealed more details about its smartwatch, the Apple Watch.
The Apple Watch will debut two different watch sizes in three distinct styles: the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Sport, and the Apple Watch Edition.
Preorders begin April 10 and the Apple Watch launches officially on April 24.
You’ll only be able to use the Apple Watch with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, and iPhone 5S.
Tim Cook says the Apple Watch provides 'new, intimate ways to connect and communicate' from your wrist.
The Apple Watch Sport comes in two sizes. The smaller of the two is the 38mm. Here's the 38mm silver aluminium case with a white sport band.
The Apple Watch Sport also comes in a 42mm silver aluminium case with sports bands in those same colours. The 42mm silver aluminium cased Apple Watch Sport costs $399.
Finally, the Apple Watch Sport also comes in 38mm and 42 mm space grey aluminium cases with black sports bands. They cost $349 and $399 respectively too.
The second of the three varieties of the Apple Watch is just called Apple Watch. Here's the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch in stainless steel cases with a white sports band. Respectively, they cost $549 and $599.
Here's the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch in stainless steel cases with black sports bands, priced at $549 and $599.
These are the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches in stainless steel cases with black classic buckles. They cost $649 and $699.
These are the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches in stainless steel cases with Milanese loops. They're priced at $649 and $699.
This is the Apple Watch in a 38mm stainless steel case with a black modern buckle, priced at $749. It also comes in midnight blue, soft pink, and brown.
Here's the Apple Watch in a 42mm stainless steel case with a black leather loop, coming in at $699. It also comes in bright blue, stone, and light brown leather.
Here's the Apple Watch in 38mm and 42 mm stainless steel cases with link bracelets. They cost $949 and $999.
Here's the Apple Watch in 38mm and 42 mm space black cases with space black stainless steel link bracelets, priced at $1049 and $1099.
Here's the Apple Watch Edition 38mm 18-karat yellow gold case with black sports band, which costs $10,000.
The Apple Watch Edition in 38mm 18-karat gold case with a rose grey modern buckle will cost you $17,000.
The Apple Watch Edition in 42 18-karat yellow gold case with a midnight blue classic buckle costs $15,000.
And finally, the Apple Watch Edition in 38mm 18-karat yellow gold case with a bright red modern buckle costs a whopping $17,000.
Now, let's take a look at how the Apple Watch works. The main piece of functionality on Apple Watch comes from the crown. Cook calls it a 'digital crown,' and it's used to zoom in and out or to scroll. You can press the crown to go back to the home screen.
The Apple Watch has customisable information within it, like weather, a calendar, and other widgets.
The Apple Watch has a 'taptic engine,' a vibration the watch sends to your wrist when you get notifications.
You can customise Apple Watch with the people you communicate with frequently. Their names and faces will appear in bubbles.
When you get a notification, you raise your wrist to see it and then swipe up to respond. Apple has predictive responses for you too.
The walkie-talkie function uses a microphone and built-in speaker to let you talk to your friends without calling them.
There are two health apps, called Fitness and Workout. They track your heartbeat, and count calories, distance, and duration.
Glances is a new feature on Apple Watch. You can swipe up on your watchface to see news, sports scores, and more.
Apple Watch's remote camera can display a live preview of what your iPhone camera sees. It can also take the photo or set the timer on the camera.
