Big, beautiful photos of the Apple Watch

On Monday Apple revealed more details about its smartwatch, the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch will debut two different watch sizes in three distinct styles: the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Sport, and the Apple Watch Edition.

Preorders begin April 10 and the Apple Watch launches officially on April 24.

You’ll only be able to use the Apple Watch with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, and iPhone 5S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.