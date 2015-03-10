Big, beautiful photos of the Apple Watch

Maya Kosoff
Apple watchApple

On Monday Apple revealed more details about its smartwatch, the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch will debut two different watch sizes in three distinct styles: the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Sport, and the Apple Watch Edition.

Preorders begin April 10 and the Apple Watch launches officially on April 24. 

You’ll only be able to use the Apple Watch with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, and iPhone 5S.

 

 

Here it is: the Apple Watch.

Tim Cook says the Apple Watch provides 'new, intimate ways to connect and communicate' from your wrist.

The Apple watch comes in two sizes: 38mm and 42mm.

The Apple Watch Sport comes in 10 models. Apple Watch Sport has an aluminium casing.

The Apple Watch Sport comes in two sizes. The smaller of the two is the 38mm. Here's the 38mm silver aluminium case with a white sport band.

This is what it looks like from the back.

The 38mm silver aluminium cased Apple Watch Sport costs $349.

The sport band also comes in pink, blue, and green.

The Apple Watch Sport also comes in a 42mm silver aluminium case with sports bands in those same colours. The 42mm silver aluminium cased Apple Watch Sport costs $399.

Finally, the Apple Watch Sport also comes in 38mm and 42 mm space grey aluminium cases with black sports bands. They cost $349 and $399 respectively too.

The second of the three varieties of the Apple Watch is just called Apple Watch. Here's the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch in stainless steel cases with a white sports band. Respectively, they cost $549 and $599.

Here's the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch in stainless steel cases with black sports bands, priced at $549 and $599.

These are the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches in stainless steel cases with black classic buckles. They cost $649 and $699.

These are the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches in stainless steel cases with Milanese loops. They're priced at $649 and $699.

This is the Apple Watch in a 38mm stainless steel case with a black modern buckle, priced at $749. It also comes in midnight blue, soft pink, and brown.

Here's the Apple Watch in a 42mm stainless steel case with a black leather loop, coming in at $699. It also comes in bright blue, stone, and light brown leather.

Here's the Apple Watch in 38mm and 42 mm stainless steel cases with link bracelets. They cost $949 and $999.

Here's the Apple Watch in 38mm and 42 mm space black cases with space black stainless steel link bracelets, priced at $1049 and $1099.

The Apple Watch Edition is made from 18-karat gold.

This is the 38mm 18-karat rose gold case with a white sport band. It costs $10,000.

The 42mm version of the same watch costs $12,000.

Here's the Apple Watch Edition 38mm 18-karat yellow gold case with black sports band, which costs $10,000.

And this is the 42mm version, which costs $12,000.

The Apple Watch Edition in 38mm 18-karat gold case with a rose grey modern buckle will cost you $17,000.

The Apple Watch Edition in 42mm 18-karat yellow gold case with a black classic buckle is $15,000.

The Apple Watch Edition in 42 18-karat yellow gold case with a midnight blue classic buckle costs $15,000.

And finally, the Apple Watch Edition in 38mm 18-karat yellow gold case with a bright red modern buckle costs a whopping $17,000.

Now, let's take a look at how the Apple Watch works. The main piece of functionality on Apple Watch comes from the crown. Cook calls it a 'digital crown,' and it's used to zoom in and out or to scroll. You can press the crown to go back to the home screen.

When you raise your wrist, the display turns on.

The homescreen is a series of dots. Each dot is an app. The watch is touchscreen, so you can swipe.

The Apple Watch also has a magnetic charger.

Here's a better view.

Apple will let you customise your Apple Watch.

They come in different colours, too.

...And stainless steel straps.

It has a sleek design.

The Apple Watch has customisable information within it, like weather, a calendar, and other widgets.

Of course, you can play music on your Apple Watch too.

The Apple Watch has a 'taptic engine,' a vibration the watch sends to your wrist when you get notifications.

You can customise Apple Watch with the people you communicate with frequently. Their names and faces will appear in bubbles.

When you get a notification, you raise your wrist to see it and then swipe up to respond. Apple has predictive responses for you too.

Apple notifies you of events...

Texts...

...And calls, too.

Apple Watch has custom emoji.

Siri is built into Apple Watch.

You can see all your photos too.

Just zoom in to see each individually, and swipe through.

There's an Apple Maps app too. You can zoom in with the crown.

Apple Watch's 'digital touch' app lets you communicate with friends and talk with little drawings.

The heartbeat feature uses a built-in pulse sensor to send your heartbeat to a friend or loved one.

The walkie-talkie function uses a microphone and built-in speaker to let you talk to your friends without calling them.

There are two health apps, called Fitness and Workout. They track your heartbeat, and count calories, distance, and duration.

The Workout app sets goals for you that are based on your workout history.

During your workout, the app sends encouraging reminders to keep you moving.

You can also unlock achievements in the Workout and Activity apps when you reach a personal best.

This is the heart rate sensor on the back of the Apple Watch.

You can use Apple's new mobile payment system, Apple Pay, to make on-the-go payments.

You can navigate Apple TV and control the iTunes library on your computer from your Apple Watch.

Glances is a new feature on Apple Watch. You can swipe up on your watchface to see news, sports scores, and more.

You can store loyalty cards and boarding passes in Passbook on your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch's remote camera can display a live preview of what your iPhone camera sees. It can also take the photo or set the timer on the camera.

