Facebook Is Building This Gorgeous $US120 Million Town To House Up To 500 Employees

Facebook is partnering with San Francisco development firm St. Anton Partners to build a 394-unit housing complex, most of which will be filled with Facebook employees.

The complex is so big and unusual, The Wall Street Journal likened it to a “company town.” Company towns were created by employers to house factory workers in the early 20th century.

The project, called Anton Menlo, will cost an estimated $US120 million. It will sprawl over 10 acres of land off Highway 101 in Menlo Park, California. The 630,000 square-foot Facebook town will be walking and biking distance to Facebook’s headquarters. There will be 35 studios, 208 one-bedroom apartments, 139 two-bedroom apartments, and for top Facebook employees, there will be 12 three-bedroom apartments.

St. Anton Partners is the landowner and developer. It is constructing the project, not Facebook. The complex is being designed by architecture firm KTGY Group, Inc. But Facebook is funding 15 units which will be offered as low-income housing. Those won’t be affected by skyrocketing Silicon Valley rent for the next 55 years.

Ground will be broken this month and construction will last 24 months.

When all is said and done, the Facebook-St. Anton Partners complex will have 13,200 square-feet dedicated to the following perks (the most impressive have been bolded):

On-site “grab & go” convenience store, on-site café, on-site sports pub, bicycle repair shop with on-site storage, pet spa with doggy day care, pet walking services, outdoor dog park and run, concierge services — dry cleaning and package drop off, indoor/outdoor wellness, yoga and training facility with personal training, resort-inspired pool, spa and cabana area, iCafe — new generation community business facility, clubhouse with full kitchen and cooking area including outdoor facilities, and a large rooftop entertainment deck with three-themed areas.

St. Anton Partners sent over some photos of the renderings.

