Big, Beautiful Photos Of Apple's New iPad Air 2 And iPad Mini 3

Apple introduced two new additions to its tablet line Thursday: the iPad Air 2 and the iPad Mini 3.
Both iPads will be available for preorder this Friday and will officially launch next week.
The iPad Air 2, heralded as the best display on a tablet ever, is even thinner than the original iPad Air. It will now be available in gold. It starts at $US499.
The iPad Mini 3, which will also be available in gold, will start at $US399. Both tablets will offer Touch ID for the first time, similar to the newer models of the iPhone.
The iPad Air 2 has an antireflective display that reduces glare by 56%. It also has a 9.7-inch display, a 2048 x 1536 resolution, and 3.1 million pixels.
The iPad Air 2 will run on Apple's new A8X chip. It's a different version of the chip in Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, but it's been designed specifically for the iPad. The Air 2 will also have a motion coprocessor for measuring movement and a barometer that detects pressure changes in the air.
The iPad Air 2 will feature an 8-megapixel camera, similar to the iPhone 6. You'll also be able to take multiple photos in a row with Burst Mode, and the video on the new iPads will offer slow motion.
The iPad Mini 3 has an A7 chip, which is the same responsive chip that powered last year's iPad mini 2. Gaming will be a better experience on the new iPads.
The iPad Mini 3's M7 coprocessor allows it to measure motion by using data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass.
The new iPads have FaceTime HD cameras, making it easier to see yourself and the person you're talking to in a dark room.
The new iPads have dual microphones -- when you switch from the front camera to the back, your microphones will switch too.
The iPad Air 2 will have ultra-fast WiFi because of its two antennas and MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) technology.
Check out big, beautiful pictures of the new Apple Watch >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.