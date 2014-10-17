Big, Beautiful Photos Of Apple's New iPad Air 2 And iPad Mini 3

Apple introduced two new additions to its tablet line Thursday: the iPad Air 2 and the iPad Mini 3.

Both iPads will be available for preorder this Friday and will officially launch next week.

The iPad Air 2, heralded as the best display on a tablet ever, is even thinner than the original iPad Air. It will now be available in gold. It starts at $US499.

The iPad Mini 3, which will also be available in gold, will start at $US399. Both tablets will offer Touch ID for the first time, similar to the newer models of the iPhone.

