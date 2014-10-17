Big, Beautiful Photos Of Apple's New iPad Air 2 And iPad Mini 3

Maya Kosoff
Apple introduced two new additions to its tablet line Thursday: the iPad Air 2 and the iPad Mini 3.

Both iPads will be available for preorder this Friday and will officially launch next week.

The iPad Air 2, heralded as the best display on a tablet ever, is even thinner than the original iPad Air. It will now be available in gold. It starts at $US499.

The iPad Mini 3, which will also be available in gold, will start at $US399. Both tablets will offer Touch ID for the first time, similar to the newer models of the iPhone.

Introducing: the iPad Air 2.

Compared to the 1.5-pound, 13.4mm iPad, the iPad Air 2 weighs just 0.96 pounds and is 6.1mm thin.

The iPad Air 2 has an antireflective display that reduces glare by 56%. It also has a 9.7-inch display, a 2048 x 1536 resolution, and 3.1 million pixels.

The iPad Air 2 will run on Apple's new A8X chip. It's a different version of the chip in Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, but it's been designed specifically for the iPad. The Air 2 will also have a motion coprocessor for measuring movement and a barometer that detects pressure changes in the air.

The iPad Mini 3 and iPad Air 2 will come in silver, space grey, and gold. The gold option is new.

The iPad Air 2 will feature an 8-megapixel camera, similar to the iPhone 6. You'll also be able to take multiple photos in a row with Burst Mode, and the video on the new iPads will offer slow motion.

The iPad Mini 3 will have a 7.9-inch Retina display.

The iPad Mini 3 and iPad Air 2 have Touch ID, like the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5S.

You can use Touch ID to sign into apps...

...to make one-touch purchases in iTunes or the App Store...

...and even to make payments with Apple Pay.

The iPad Mini 3 has an A7 chip, which is the same responsive chip that powered last year's iPad mini 2. Gaming will be a better experience on the new iPads.

The iPad Mini 3's M7 coprocessor allows it to measure motion by using data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass.

The new iPads have FaceTime HD cameras, making it easier to see yourself and the person you're talking to in a dark room.

The iPads also have a 5-megapixel iSight camera.

The new iPads have dual microphones -- when you switch from the front camera to the back, your microphones will switch too.

You can edit pictures within your iPad using built-in editing apps.

You can also easily share photos with just the people you want.

The iPad Air 2 will have ultra-fast WiFi because of its two antennas and MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) technology.

Every new iPad comes with Pages...

Numbers...

Keynote...

iMovie...

...and GarageBand.

The iPads will offer 10 hours of battery life.

Wi-Fi is expected to be nearly three times faster on the iPad Air 2 than the current model.

The iPad Air 2 will start at $499.

The iPad Mini 3 will start at $399.

