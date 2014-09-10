Big, Beautiful Photos Of The Apple Watch

Apple just unveiled its new smartwatch, the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch will debut two different watch sizes in three distinct styles — the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Sport, and the Apple Watch Edition.

You’ll only be able to use the Apple Watch with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, and iPhone 5S.

The Apple Watch will start at $US349 and will be available early in 2015.

Here it is: the Apple Watch. Tim Cook says the Apple Watch provides 'new intimate ways to connect and communicate' from your wrist. The main piece of functionality on Apple Watch comes from the crown. Cook calls it a 'digital crown,' and it's used to zoom in and out or to scroll. You can press the crown to go back to the home screen. When you raise your wrist, the display turns on. The homescreen is a series of dots. Each dot is an app. The watch is touchscreen, so you can swipe. The Apple Watch also has a magnetic, wireless charger. Apple has made a variety of different straps in different materials and colours so you can customise your Apple Watch. The Apple watch comes in two sizes. Apple Watch Sport has an aluminium casing. The Apple Watch Edition is made from 18 karat gold. The Apple Watch has customisable information within it, like weather, a calendar, and other widgets. The Apple Watch has a 'taptic engine,' a vibration the watch sends to your wrist when you get notifications. When you get a notification, you raise your wrist to see it and then swipe up to respond. Apple has predictive responses for you too. Apple Watch has custom emoji. Siri is built into Apple Watch. You can see all your photos too -- just zoom in to see each individually, and swipe through. There's an Apple Maps app too. You can zoom in with the crown. Apple Watch's 'digital touch' app lets you communicate with friends and talk with little drawings. There are two health apps, called Fitness and Workout. They track your heartbeat, and count calories, distance, and duration.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.