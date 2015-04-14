Big, beautiful photos from the 2015 Coachella music festival

Coachella performances always make a statement and this year’s first weekend was definitely no exception.
The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California had Aussie rock gods AC/DC headlining the show, while welcoming younger artists such as Azealia Banks, Andrew McMahon and Tyler the Creator.
High-waisted denim shorts, singlets and San Franciscan girls with flowers in their hair were all the rage this year when it came to fashion on the field.
With the stages properly lit, speakers turned all the way up and giant bugs everywhere, Coachella 2015’s first weekend was a hit!
Here are some of the best photos snapped at the iconic American festival.
