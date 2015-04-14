Big, beautiful photos from the 2015 Coachella music festival

Peter Terlato

Coachella performances always make a statement and this year’s first weekend was definitely no exception.

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California had Aussie rock gods AC/DC headlining the show, while welcoming younger artists such as Azealia Banks, Andrew McMahon and Tyler the Creator.

High-waisted denim shorts, singlets and San Franciscan girls with flowers in their hair were all the rage this year when it came to fashion on the field.

With the stages properly lit, speakers turned all the way up and giant bugs everywhere, Coachella 2015’s first weekend was a hit!

Here are some of the best photos snapped at the iconic American festival.

Angus Young of AC/DC during the band's headline act

Photo: Getty Images

Madonna is a boss and her t-shirt proves it

Photo: Getty Images

Andrew McMahon in the wilderness, literally...

Photo: Getty Images

Jack White rips it up on the main stage

Photo: Getty Images

Tyler the Creator was expected to do the unexpected

Photo: Getty Images

Axwell and Ingrosso deliver theatrics onstage

Photo: Getty Images

Hip-hop artist Drake had a compelling performance

Photo: Getty Images

Daniel Kessler of Interpol lights it up

Photo: Getty Images

The Gaslamp Killer at the Empire Polo Club

Photo: Getty Images

Thom Green of alt-J hits the skins

Photo: Getty Images

British electronic soul singer Lulu James strikes a pose

Photo: Getty Images

Azealia Banks pumps up the festival crowd

Photo: Getty Images

Coachella 2015... Futuristic and colourful

Photo: Getty Images

The crowd was happy to show some love

Photo: Getty Images

Giant bugs seemed to be the theme of the festival

Photo: Getty Images

Gramatik go green during their stellar performance

Photo: Getty Images

Axwell and Ingrosso get weird

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner rocks out at Coachella 2015

Photo: Getty Images

The Weeknd heats up his set on the night stage

Photo: Getty Images

Mo crowdsurfs the moshpit

Photo: Getty Images

Singer Yelle dances up a storm in her onesie

Photo: Getty Images

Giant butterflies light up the night sky

Photo: Getty Images

Point the way dude

Photo: Getty Images

Welcome to David Guetta's stage show spectacular

Photo: Getty Images

A festival just ain't a festival without girls on shoulders

Photo: Getty Images

We don't even know what's going on here... Father John Misty

Photo: Getty Images

St Vincent was mesmerizing as she stares down the crowd

Photo: Getty Images

The ROC was in the building... even if Jay-Z wasn't

Photo: Getty Images

Audience fashion was at an all-time high

Photo: Getty Images

Like we said... giant bugs

Photo: Getty Images

