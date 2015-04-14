Big, beautiful photos from the 2015 Coachella music festival

Coachella performances always make a statement and this year’s first weekend was definitely no exception.

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California had Aussie rock gods AC/DC headlining the show, while welcoming younger artists such as Azealia Banks, Andrew McMahon and Tyler the Creator.

High-waisted denim shorts, singlets and San Franciscan girls with flowers in their hair were all the rage this year when it came to fashion on the field.

With the stages properly lit, speakers turned all the way up and giant bugs everywhere, Coachella 2015’s first weekend was a hit!

Here are some of the best photos snapped at the iconic American festival.

Angus Young of AC/DC during the band's headline act Photo: Getty Images Madonna is a boss and her t-shirt proves it Photo: Getty Images Andrew McMahon in the wilderness, literally... Photo: Getty Images Jack White rips it up on the main stage Photo: Getty Images Tyler the Creator was expected to do the unexpected Photo: Getty Images Axwell and Ingrosso deliver theatrics onstage Photo: Getty Images Hip-hop artist Drake had a compelling performance Photo: Getty Images Daniel Kessler of Interpol lights it up Photo: Getty Images The Gaslamp Killer at the Empire Polo Club Photo: Getty Images Thom Green of alt-J hits the skins Photo: Getty Images British electronic soul singer Lulu James strikes a pose Photo: Getty Images Azealia Banks pumps up the festival crowd Photo: Getty Images Coachella 2015... Futuristic and colourful Photo: Getty Images The crowd was happy to show some love Photo: Getty Images Giant bugs seemed to be the theme of the festival Photo: Getty Images Gramatik go green during their stellar performance Photo: Getty Images Axwell and Ingrosso get weird Photo: Getty Images Kendall Jenner rocks out at Coachella 2015 Photo: Getty Images The Weeknd heats up his set on the night stage Photo: Getty Images Mo crowdsurfs the moshpit Photo: Getty Images Singer Yelle dances up a storm in her onesie Photo: Getty Images Giant butterflies light up the night sky Photo: Getty Images Point the way dude Photo: Getty Images Welcome to David Guetta's stage show spectacular Photo: Getty Images A festival just ain't a festival without girls on shoulders Photo: Getty Images We don't even know what's going on here... Father John Misty Photo: Getty Images St Vincent was mesmerizing as she stares down the crowd Photo: Getty Images The ROC was in the building... even if Jay-Z wasn't Photo: Getty Images Audience fashion was at an all-time high Photo: Getty Images Like we said... giant bugs Photo: Getty Images

