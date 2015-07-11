'Big Bang Theory' writers just addressed the big cliffhanger at the end of last season

Diehard fans of CBS’s Emmy-darling “The Big Bang Theory” packed into Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

During the “Inside The Big Bang Theory Writer’s Room” panel — in which the show’s stars Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar made surprise appearances — executive producer and writer Steve Molaro revealed that fans can expect major scoops on Sheldon and Amy’s relationship in the premiere episode of season nine.

And the ring? “The answer will be in the premiere episode of Season 9.” EP @SteveMolaro confirms your biggest question. #BigBangTheory #SDCC

— The Big Bang Theory (@BigBang_CBS) July 10, 2015

Last we left “Shamy,” as the couple is known by fans, Amy broke things off after Sheldon interrupted an intimate moment to talk about “The Flash.” In a season eight finale twist, fans discovered that Sheldon was in fact ready to move their relationship to the next level. He bought a wedding ring and planned to propose.

When asked by an audience member when exactly Sheldon bought the ring, Molaro said, “The answer will be in the premiere episode of season nine.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Executive producer and writer Bill Prady and actress Mayim Bialik speak onstage at Inside ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Writer’s Room panel during Comic-Con.

Even Bialik gasped. Her costar Nayyar said earlier in the panel that the cast often doesn’t receive an episode script until the night before filming.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that things between Sheldon and Amy are far from over.

“I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen but [Sheldon is] clearly fond of her,” Molaro told THR. “I don’t think they’re done speaking by any means. He’s so fond of her — something is going to happen between them, I’m sure.”

“The Big Bang Theory” returns to CBS for season nine this fall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.