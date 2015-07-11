2 'Big Bang Theory' stars made a surprise Comic-Con appearance and read '50 Shades of Grey' fan fiction on stage

Ethan Miller/Getty Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar speak onstage at Inside ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Writer’s Room panel during Comic-Con.

“The Big Bang Theory” stars Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar made a surprise appearance at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday.

The panel peeled the curtain back on the show’s history and making, and featured its Emmy Award-winning writers and creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. Nayyar, who plays shy, effeminate astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali, joined the panel as moderator.

Early in the discussion, Nayyar asked the writers whether or not they read any of the multitudes of “Big Bang Theory” fan fiction floating around on the internet. Writer and producer Steve Holland said that once they opened Pandora’s box, the writers became addicted to it.

“We kind of got wrapped up in it,” said Holland, who admitted to reading it out loud in the writers’ room.

One story that caught their interest took place during a season eight episode titled “The Prom Equivalency,” and followed the off-camera escapades of Amy Fowler, Bialik’s brilliant, quirky neurobiologist character.

CBS Mayim Bialik appears opposite Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Jim Parsons in ‘The Prom Equivalency’ episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory.’

“It started out as a joke,” Holland says, “then we got into the story.”

At this point in the panel, Bialik was welcomed on stage and invited to read some original fan fiction — penned by the show’s writers — that captures a heated moment between her and Nayyar’s characters. They took to the podium, cleared their throats, and stood close.

“Amy looked at Koothrappali, staring at the stars through his telescope. She had always thought of him as a friend, but now, something was different,” Bialik read from the script. “She spent her life studying the brain, but she had a feeling tonight, this swami of love was going to teach her about another organ.”

Nayyar looked up, stared at the woman next to him, and crooned, “Have you ever read ’50 Shades of Grey?’ I’m about to introduce you to ’50 Shades of Brown.'”

The crowd screamed with delight.

“Amy replied, ‘That doesn’t make sense,” Bialik said. “‘Grey’ was the main character’s last name.”

“That kind of semantic nit-picking,” Nayyar retorted, in a husky bravado, “is going to get you a spanking.”

“Oh my. Then I should point out ‘semantic’ is the wrong word, you sexy beast from the third world.”

The bit continued for a minute longer, and the audience ate up every second.

“Big Bang Theory” returns to CBS for its ninth season this fall.

